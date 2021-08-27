Utah COVID-19 update: 1,286 new cases confirmed in past day, 250 children ages 5 to 18 infected

UTAH, Aug. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported eight more COVID-19 deaths in the past day, and 1,286 new cases, with 250 of them occurring in school children.

UDoH says there were 110 cases in children ages 5-10, 62 cases in children ages 11-13, and 78 cases in children ages 14-18.

Utah’s total known positive cases now stand at 459,875. Total known coronavirus deaths number 2,623.

The eight new Utah deaths were of:

A female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Wasatch County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccines

UDoH reports report 3,229,046 total vaccines administered, which is 7,881 more than yesterday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at five times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 3,106,951 people tested, an increase of 8,953 tested since Thursday. It reports 5,630,635 total tests administered, an increase of 15,634 tests since Thursday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,176 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.8%.

There are 467 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 20,006.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah