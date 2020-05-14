Utah COVID-19 Thursday update: 129 new cases, no new deaths in past 24 hours

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing 129 new lab-confirmed cases and five more hospitalizations since Wednesday.
No more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.
The number of documented COVID-19 cases stands at 6,749, an increase of 1.9% since Wednesday.
The number of Utahns tested is 160,119, an increase of 3,333 in the past 24 hours.
Other Stories of Interest: Utah COVID-19 update: 1 more death, 111 new cases in 24 hours since Sunday
The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.
Cases of COVID-19 documented on the Utah portion of the Navajo Nation Reservation, included in the totals above, number 151, an increase of one case in the past 24 hours.