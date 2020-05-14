Utah COVID-19 Thursday update: 129 new cases, no new deaths in past 24 hours

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing 129 new lab-confirmed cases and five more hospitalizations since Wednesday.

No more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

The number of documented COVID-19 cases stands at 6,749, an increase of 1.9% since Wednesday.

The number of Utahns tested is 160,119, an increase of 3,333 in the past 24 hours.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Cases of COVID-19 documented on the Utah portion of the Navajo Nation Reservation, included in the totals above, number 151, an increase of one case in the past 24 hours.