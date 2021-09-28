Utah COVID-19 update: 13 confirmed deaths, 1,130 more cases in past day; 209 new cases in school children

UTAH, Sept. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 13 more documented COVID-19 deaths and 1,130 new cases confirmed in the past day.

The new cases included 209 in school children: 91 in children age 5 though 10, 49 in children age 11 through 13, and 69 cases in children age 14 though 17.

Total Utah cases now number 505,004, an increase of 1,130 cases since Monday.

Total Utah coronavirus deaths now number 2,905. The 13 new deaths were of:

A Box Elder County woman between 45 and 64, not hospitalized at time of death

An Emery County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalization status unknown

An Iron County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Millard County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Utah County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

Two Utah County women between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Weber County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Vaccines

Due to a database error, UDoH was unable to update vaccination data on Tuesday, its statement says.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

UDoH reports 3,433,153 people tested for coronavirus, an increase of 7,637 people since Monday. It reports 6,173,175 total tests administered, an increase of 14,794 since Monday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,330 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.8%.

There are 581 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total Utah hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 22,017.

The chart below shows known COVID-19 deaths broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah