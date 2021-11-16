Utah COVID-19 update: 13 confirmed deaths, 1,238 new cases since Monday

UTAH, Nov. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 13 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,238 more cases confirmed since Monday.

That brings known coronavirus cases to 577,247. Of the new cases, 276 were in school aged children: 141 cases in ages 5 through 10, 60 in children 11 through 13, and 75 in children ages 14 through 17 since yesterday.

The 13 new deaths were of:

A Davis County man between age 45 and 64, a resident of a long-term care facility

Two Davis County women between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County women between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Tooele County man, older than 85, hospitalized

Two Utah County women between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Utah County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County man, older than 85, hospitalized

Vaccines

UDoH reports 3,960,932 total vaccines administered, which is 15,119 more than yesterday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 20.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The Utah Department of Health reports 3,850,898 people tested, an increase of 6,610 people tested since Monday.

UDoH reports 7,001,064 total tests, an increase of 14,280 tests in the past day.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Trends

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,592 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 16.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11%.

There are 569 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 25,182.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah