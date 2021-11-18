Utah COVID-19 update: 13 confirmed deaths, 1,789 more cases since Tuesday

UTAH, Nov. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday announced 13 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 1,789 new cases since its last report, which was Wednesday.

Known cases for Utah now stand at 581,165 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the newly reported cases since Wednesday, 441 were in school children: 225 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 108 cases in ages 11 through 13, and 108 cases in children 14 through 17.

Documented coronavirus deaths here number 3,411.

The 13 losses were of:

A male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccines

UDoH reports 3,991,946 total vaccines administered, which is 17,676 more than Wednesday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 3,875,496 people tested. This is an increase of 12,080 people tested since Wednesday. It reports 7,052,454 total tests, an increase of 25,238 tests since Wednesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,633 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 16.6%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.8%.

There are 547 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 25,331.

The chart below shows COVID-19 data broken down by area of the state:

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah