Utah COVID-19 update: 13 deaths, 1,516 cases confirmed in past 24 hours

UTAH, Jan. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday confirmed 13 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,516 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The new cases bring Utah’s total known cases to 336,405. Utahns known to have died from the coronavirus number 1,595. Four of the 13 deaths being reported today occurred prior to Dec. 31, 2020.

“The Office of the Medical Examiner conducts thorough investigations of all potential COVID-related deaths, these investigations can take several weeks to complete,” UDoH said.

The who died were:

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Two males, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A total of 228,348 vaccines have been administered in Utah, which is 6,073 more than yesterday. To see a breakdown on vaccines given by area of the state, view the chart below, or click here.

A total of 1,965,485 people have been tested. This is an increase of 7,331 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,794 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 19.4%.

There are 461 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 13,016.

For cases, hospitalizations and deaths broken down by county, see below.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah