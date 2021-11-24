Utah COVID-19 update: 13 more deaths, 1,804 new cases in past day

UTAH, Nov. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported 13 more documented COVID-19 deaths and 1,804 new cases since the last report, which was Tuesday.

Total known Utah cases since the beginning of the pandemic now number 589,714. Of the new cases, 394 are in school children: 229 in children age 5 through 10, 83 in children ages 11 through 13, and 82 in children ages 14 through 17.

Total known Utah deaths now number 3,470. The 13 new deaths were of:

A male, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized

A female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, older than 85, Cache County resident, not hospitalized

A male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

2 males, between 65-84, Utah County residents, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,082,308 total doses administered. This is an increase of 20,660 doses since Tuesday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Beginning today, the “Vaccines” tab of the data dashboard will include data on booster dose administrations, UDoH said. Data includes the total number of people who have received a booster dose, a breakdown by age (over 65 and under 65), and data on the type of booster dose people have received.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests

UDoH reports 3,927,926 people tested. This is an increase of 12,411 people tested since Tuesday. It reports 7,161,024 total tests, an increase of 25,134 tests since Tuesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,480 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 16.5%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.6%.

There are 530 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 25,643.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah