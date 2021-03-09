Utah COVID-19 update: 13 more deaths, 560 new cases documented in past 24 hours

UTAH, March 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 13 more COVID-19 deaths and 560 new cases confirmed since yesterday.

That brings total cases to 375,669 and deaths to a cumulative 1,990.

Of the 13 newly reported deaths, nine occurred prior to Feb. 1, the UDoH statement says. Those who died, including one child, were:

A Juab County woman between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County boy between 1 and 14, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County residents, older than 85, long-term care facility residents

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Utah County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Washington County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Weber County woman between 45 and 64, a long-term care facility resident

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

Vaccines administered number 878,487, which is 20,737 more than yesterday. The chart immediately below shows vaccinations by area of the state.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been administered to 2,257,389, an increase of 6,185 people tested since yesterday. Tests administered number 3,934,278, an increase of 16,450 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 529 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.8%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.24%.

Currently, 187 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,956.

See the COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state in the chart below.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah