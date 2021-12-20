Utah COVID-19 update: 13 more documented deaths, 2,500 new cases since Friday

UTAH, Dec. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 13 more documented COVID-19 deaths and 2,500 more known cases since the last report, which was Friday.

The new cases bring Utah’s total to 620,197. Twenty-two cases were removed from the total count through data quality analysis.

Of the 2,500 new cases, 376 were in school children: 171 cases in children ages 5 through 10; 79 cases in children ages 11 through 13; and 126 cases in children ages 14 through 17 since Friday.

Documented coronavirus deaths in Utah since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 3,717 total deaths. The 13 new deaths, one of which was prior to Dec. 1, were of:

A Cache County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

Two Salt Lake County men between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Uinta County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Utah County men, older than 85, hospitalized

Two Washington County men between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Weber County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,434,660 total vaccines administered, which is 30,838 more than Friday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 14.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests

The Department of Health reports 4,146,047 people tested for the virus. This is an increase of 24,470 people tested since Friday.

It reports 7,601,051 total tests, which is an increase of 47,475 tests since Friday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 978 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.3%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 8.5%.

There are 453 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 27,035.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers by the area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah