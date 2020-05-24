Utah COVID-19 update: 132 new cases since Saturday, no new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday released new COVID-19 numbers revealing 132 new documented cases in the past 24 hours, and no new deaths.

Utah’s positive cases stand at 8,392, an increase of 132 cases from yesterday, and a daily rate increase of 1.6% from yesterday.

There have been 97 deaths.

A total of 194,443 tests have been performed, an increase of 3,364 tests from yesterday’s report. Utah’s rate of positives is at 4.3% of those tested.

Those Utah patients who have been or are hospitalized number 688 hospitalized cases, an increase of 12 since yesterday. There are 96 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized.

Patients categorized as “recovered,” defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 5,081.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah