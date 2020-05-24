Utah COVID-19 update: 132 new cases since Saturday, no new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday released new COVID-19 numbers revealing 132 new documented cases in the past 24 hours, and no new deaths.
Utah’s positive cases stand at 8,392, an increase of 132 cases from yesterday, and a daily rate increase of 1.6% from yesterday.
There have been 97 deaths.
A total of 194,443 tests have been performed, an increase of 3,364 tests from yesterday’s report. Utah’s rate of positives is at 4.3% of those tested.
Those Utah patients who have been or are hospitalized number 688 hospitalized cases, an increase of 12 since yesterday. There are 96 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized.
Patients categorized as “recovered,” defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 5,081.
For a breakdown of cases by county click here:
|Jurisdiction
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Bear River
|102
|13
|1
|Central Utah
|33
|2
|Davis County
|410
|36
|2
|Salt Lake County
|4515
|411
|67
|San Juan
|264
|27
|4
|Southeast Utah
|20
|Southwest Utah
|305
|21
|4
|Summit County
|405
|37
|Tooele County
|113
|6
|TriCounty
|20
|1
|Utah County
|1704
|94
|14
|Wasatch County
|241
|11
|1
|Weber-Morgan
|260
|29
|4
|State Total
|8392
|688
|97