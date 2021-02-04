Utah COVID-19 update: 14 deaths, 1,273 new cases confirmed in past day

UTAH, Feb. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported 14 more documented COVID-19 deaths and 1,273 cases documented in the past 24 hours.

That brings Utah’s total COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 351,273 and deaths to 1,711.

The deaths confirmed in the past 24 hours, three of of which UDoH says occurred prior to Jan. 14, were of:

A Box Elder County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Box Elder County man between 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County men between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County woman between 45 and 64, a long-term care facility resident

A Weber County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Weber County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

Vaccines administered number 362,701, which is 17,522 more than yesterday. See the numbers divided by areas of the state below:

Lab test given number 2,054,230, an increase of 9,419 since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,264 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 16.5%.

Currently, 365 coronavirus patients are hospitalized in Utah. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 13,697.

The chart below shows COVID numbers broken down by area of the state.