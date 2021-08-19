Utah COVID-19 update: 14 deaths, 1,280 new cases in past day

UTAH, Aug. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,280 newly documented cases of COVID-19, as well as 14 deaths in the past day.

Cases now number a cumulative 450,539. Documented coronavirus deaths as of yesterday stood at 2,563.

Those that died were:

Two males, between 45-64, Weber County residents, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized

A female, between 45-64, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, San Juan County resident, not hospitalized

A male, between 65-84, San Juan County resident, not hospitalized

A female, older than 85, Sanpete County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Five of these deaths occurred prior to July 19, 2021.

UDoH reports 3,166,428 vaccines administered, which is 9,280 more than Tuesday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people, UDoH said.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested for COVID-19 number 3,043,699, an increase of 7,878 people tested since Wednesday.

Tests given total 5,524,829, an increase of 13,028 tests since Wednesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,010 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.9%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.9%.

There are 399 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,547.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah