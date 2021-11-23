Utah COVID-19 update: 15 more deaths, 1,153 new cases in past day

UTAH, Nov. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of health has reported 15 more documented COVID-19 deaths and 1,153 new cases since the last report, which was Monday.

Total known Utah cases since the beginning of the pandemic now number 587,911. Of the new cases, 233 are in school children: 141 in children age 5 through 10, 38 in children ages 11 through 13, and 54 in children ages 14 through 17.

Total known Utah deaths now number 3,457. The 15 new deaths were of:

Two Cache County women between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

An Iron County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Rich County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County female between 15 and 24 (marked not a minor, so age range 18 through 24), hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man between between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

Two Salt Lake County men, older than 85, hospitalized

Two Utah County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Utah County man, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,061,048 total doses administered. This is an increase of 16,198 doses since Monday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests

UDoH reports 3,915,515 people tested. This is an increase of 7,347 people tested since Monday. It reports 7,135,890 total tests, an increase of 16,458 tests since Monday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,523 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 16.6%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.6%.

There are 536 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 25,573.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah