Utah COVID-19 update: 15 more deaths, 2,244 new cases confirmed since Friday’s report

UTAH, Aug. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 15 more confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 2,244 newly documented cases since the last report, which was issued Friday.

That brings the number of cases to 434,711, after the removal of three previous cases after review. Broken down, UDoH reported 958 cases on Friday, 790 on Saturday, and 499 on Sunday.

Confirmed coronavirus deaths in Utah now stand at 2,466. The 15 who died since the last report were:

A Salt Salt Lake County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Tooele County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Uintah County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Washington County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Washington County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Weber County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Weber County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A man between 25 and 44, County of residence unknown, hospitalized

Vaccines administered in Utah total 3,035,117, an increase of 18,134 since Friday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested for coronavirus in Utah number 2,932,497, an increase of 14,769 since Friday.

Tests administered here number 5,336,176, of 23,459 tests since Friday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 861 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.4%.

There are 367 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,689.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah