Utah COVID-19 update: 15 more deaths, 9,813 new cases documented since Monday

UTAH, Jan. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health reports 15 more COVID-19 deaths and 9,813 new cases documented since the last report, issued on Monday.
Total cases known in Utah now stand at 715,996. Of the new cases, 2,012 were in school aged children: 680 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 423 cases in children ages 11 through 13, and 909 cases in children ages 14 through 17 since Monday.
Two-hundred ninety-one cases were removed from the total case count through data quality analysis, the UDoH statement says.
Utah’s documented coronavirus deaths now stand at 3,922. Of the 15 new deaths, three occurred before Dec. 11, the statement says.
The new deaths are of:
- A Davis County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized
- A Davis County woman, older than 85, hospitalized
- A Davis County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized
- A Salt Lake County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized
- A Salt Lake County woman between 25 and 44, not hospitalized
- A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized
- A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident
- A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized
- A San Juan County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized
- A Tooele County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized
- A Utah County woman, older than 85, hospitalized
- A Utah County man, older than 85, not hospitalized
- A Weber County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized
- A Weber County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized
- A Weber County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident
Vaccines
UDoH reports 4,659,643 total vaccines administered, which is 11,321 more than yesterday.
Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
UDoH reports 4,456,737 people tested. This is an increase of 22,727 people tested since yesterday.
It reports 8,187,805 total tests. This is an increase of 44,349 tests since yesterday.
The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 8,524 per day.
The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 33.6%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 23%.
There are 579 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah. Total hospitalizations here from the beginning of the outbreak are 28,593.
The chart below shows Utah numbers broken down by the area of state.