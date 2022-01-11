Utah COVID-19 update: 15 more deaths, 9,813 new cases documented since Monday

UTAH, Jan. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health reports 15 more COVID-19 deaths and 9,813 new cases documented since the last report, issued on Monday.

Total cases known in Utah now stand at 715,996. Of the new cases, 2,012 were in school aged children: 680 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 423 cases in children ages 11 through 13, and 909 cases in children ages 14 through 17 since Monday.

Two-hundred ninety-one cases were removed from the total case count through data quality analysis, the UDoH statement says.

Utah’s documented coronavirus deaths now stand at 3,922. Of the 15 new deaths, three occurred before Dec. 11, the statement says.

The new deaths are of:

A Davis County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Davis County woman, older than 85, hospitalized

A Davis County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 25 and 44, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A San Juan County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Tooele County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Utah County woman, older than 85, hospitalized

A Utah County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Weber County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Weber County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident Vaccines