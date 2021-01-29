Utah COVID-19 update: 1,517 new cases documented in past 24 hours; 35 deaths confirmed in past 48

UTAH, Jan. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 35 COVID-19 deaths and an increase of 1,517 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Of the 35 deaths reported Friday, 16 would have been reported Thursday were it not for technical problems collecting the data, the UDoH says. Six of the newly reported deaths occurred before January 1, 2021.

Those whose deaths were confirmed Friday were:

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, long-term care facility resident

Total known deaths now stand at 1,655. Total known positive cases number 343,962.

Vaccinations administered in Utah number 281,797, which is 14,770 more than yesterday.

Lab tests administered number 2,009,407, an increase of 9,384 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,550 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 18.19%.

There are 446 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 13,353.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.