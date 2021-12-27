Utah COVID-19 update: 16 more deaths, 4,607 new cases since Thursday

UTAH, Dec. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 16 more confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 4,607 new cases since the last report, which was Thursday.

Thirty-eight previously reported cases were removed after further review, so total Utah COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 628,310. Of the new cases, 544 were in school children: 214 in children ages 5 through 10, 123 in children ages 11 through 13, and 207 in children ages 14 through 17.

Documented coronavirus deaths in Utah now stand at 3,770. The 16 deaths reported since Thursday were of:

An Iron County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

An Iron County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 25 and 44, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County women between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 84, hospitalized

A Sevier County man between 45 and 65, hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

Three Washington County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A woman of unknown county residence, older than 85, hospitalized

Vaccines

The Utah Department of Health reports 4,504,855 vaccines administered, which is 21,061 more than Thursday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 18.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people, UDoH reports.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people, it says.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab Tests

UDoH reports 4,207,639 people tested. This is an increase of 33,425 people tested since Thursday.

It reports 7,719,595 total tests. This is an increase of 64,194 tests since Thursday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,158 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 10.9%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 7.5%.

There are 430 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 27,305.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah