Utah COVID-19 update: 17 more deaths, 1,201 new cases confirmed in past 24 hours

UTAH, Feb. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed in the past 24 hours and 1,201 new cases since yesterday.

Total cases now stand at 348,409 and deaths number 1,685. Of the 17 newly reported deaths, the UDoH says six occurred prior to Jan. 13.

The 17 who died were:

A Cache County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Davis County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County men between 35 and 44, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, hospitalized

Two Utah County women, older than 85, long-term care facility residents

A Washington County woman between 45 and 64, a long-term care facility resident

Two Washington County women, older than 85, long-term care facility residents

A Weber County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

Vaccines administered now number 325,457, which is 13,672 more than yesterday.

Lab tests now given for the virus number 2,035,662, an increase of 7,499 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,394 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 16.6%.

Those hospitalized with COVID-19 number 396. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 13,576.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by the area of the state.