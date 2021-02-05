Utah COVID-19 update: 17 more deaths, 1,216 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, Feb. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,216 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.

That brings total lab-confirmed Utah coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 352,489, and known deaths to 1,728.

The 17 who died were:

A Box Elder County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Cache County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Davis County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Davis County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Morgan County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Morgan County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County women, older than 85, a long-term care facility residents

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Utah County woman, older that 85, not hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

Vaccines administered total 382,881, which is 20,180 more than yesterday. The chart below shows vaccine data broken down by area of the state.

COVID-19 lab tests administered in Utah number 2,061,926, and increase of 7,696 since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,222 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 16.3%.

Currently, 349 people are hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 13,755.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.