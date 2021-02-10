Utah COVID-19 update: 17 more deaths, 1,299 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Feb. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,299 new cases documented in the past 24 hours.

Total positive cases documented in Utah now number 357,339, and deaths since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 1,765.

The 17 who died were:

A male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, older than 85, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Wasatch County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

The UDoH reports 442,476 vaccines administered, which is 16,778 more than yesterday. The chart below shows vaccination numbers by area of the state.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

COVID-19 tests administered in Utah number 3,522,246, an increase of 23,334 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.3%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 7.0%. The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,093 per day.

There are 323 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,007.

The chart below breaks down COVID-19 numbers by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah