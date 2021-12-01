Utah COVID-19 update: 17 more deaths, 2,297 newly confirmed cases in past day

UTAH, Dec. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,297 newly confirmed cases since the last report, which was Tuesday.

Total known cases here since the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 598,098. Of today’s newly confirmed cases, 444 were in school-aged children: 226 in children 5 through 10, 102 in children ages 11 through 13, and 116 in children age 14 through 17.

Known Utah coronavirus deaths now stand at 3,545. The 17 newly reported deaths were of:

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

An Iron County man between 25 and 44, not hospitalized

An Iron County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

An Iron County woman between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

An Iron County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Millard County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

Two Millard County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalization status unknown

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County man between 45 and 64,hospitalized

A Tooele County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Weber County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Weber County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,155,655 vaccines administered, which is 18,668 more than yesterday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 12.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab Tests

We will report 3,9983,993 people tested. This is an increase of 16,119 people tested since yesterday.

We will report 7,277,918 total tests. This is an increase of 34,307 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,204 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.3%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.5%.

There are 514 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 25,987.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.