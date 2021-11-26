Utah COVID-19 update: 17 more deaths, 2,415 new cases since Wednesday

UTAH, Nov. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported 17 more documented COVID-19 deaths and 2,415 new cases since the last report, which was Wednesday.

There were 1,556 reported new cases on Wednesday and 908 reported new cases on Thursday, UDoH said.

Total known Utah cases since the beginning of the pandemic now number 592,130. Forty-nine cases were removed from the total count through data quality analysis.

Of the new cases, 548 are in school children: 306 in children age 5 through 10, 127 in children ages 11 through 13, and 115 in children ages 14 through 17.

Total known Utah deaths now number 3,487. The 17 new deaths were of:

A female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Two males, between 65-84, Utah County residents, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized

A female, between 65-84, Rich County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 25-44, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A males, between 25-44, Utah County residents, not hospitalized

A female, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, not hospitalized

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,102,108 total doses administered. This is an increase of 19,800 doses since Wednesday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests

UDoH reports 3,944,461 people tested. This is an increase of 16,535 people tested since Wednesday. It reports 7,195,916 total tests, an increase of 34,892 tests since Wednesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,318 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 16.2%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.4%.

There are 505 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 25,727.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah