Utah COVID-19 update: 17 more deaths, 4,004 more cases in past 24 hours; 571 now hospitalized

UTAH, Dec. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths and 4,004 newly documented cases in the past 24 hours, and 571 coronavirus cases currently hospitalized.

Utah’s total death toll from the virus now stands at 906. One previously announced death has been removed from the total count after further investigation.

Total positive cases documented since the beginning of the outbreak now number 202,220. Cumulative hospitalizations number 8,423.

The deaths documented in the past day were of 13 men and four women:

A male between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized

A male between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized

A male between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized

A male between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized

A male older than 85, Uintah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized

A male older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized

A male between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized

A male older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized

A female between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized

A female between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized

A female between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

To date, 1,441,659 COVID-19 tests were administered in Utah. Of those, 9,434 tests were given in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,611 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 22.6%.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state:

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah