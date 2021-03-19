Utah COVID-19 update: 17 more deaths, 447 new cases in past day

UTAH, March 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 17 more known COVID-19 deaths and 447 more lab-confirmed positive cases in the past 24 hours.

That brings confirmed coronavirus cases in Utah to 380,787. Reported and confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Utah stand at 2,058. Twelve of these deaths occurred before Feb. 19 of this year.

The 17 who died were:

A man, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A man, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A man, older than 85, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A man, older than 85, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident

A man, between 15-24, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death (this person was older than 18)

A man, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A man, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A man, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A man, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A man, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

3 females, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 25-44, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccinations administered number 1,080,039 with 25,312 given in the past day. The chart immediately below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 2,320,731 people tested, an increase of 5,967 people tested since yesterday. Total tests performed number 4,082,117, which is 15,595 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 474 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.3%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.2%.

There are 176 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,241.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah