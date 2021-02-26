Utah COVID-19 update: 17 more deaths, 651 new cases documented in past 24 hours

UTAH, Feb. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths and 651 more cases documented in the past day.

Than brings Utah’s total lab-confirmed positive cases of the virus to 370,084, and total known deaths to 1,907.

Of the 17 reported deaths, eight occurred prior to Feb. 5, the UDoH says. The 17 who died were:

An Iron County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

Two Salt Lake County women between 65 and 84, long-term care facility residents

Two Salt Lake County women, older than 85, long-term care facility residents

A Tooele County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Uintah County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Utah County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Utah County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Weber County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Weber County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A total of 682,536 total vaccines have been administered in Utah, which is 22,092 more than yesterday. The chart below shows numbers by are of the state.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested in Utah number 2,194,674, an increase of 5,498 people tested since yesterday. Tests administered number 3,781,119, an increase of 15,599 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 694 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.3%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.6%.

There are 231 people currently hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,628.

The chart below shows COVID numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah