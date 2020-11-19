Utah reports 18 COVID-19 deaths Thursday, 3,968 additional cases in 24 hours

UTAH, Nov. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported the COVID-19 deaths of 18 Utahns in the past 24 hours.

A daily increase of 3,968 cases was documented, and the number of patients hospitalized with the virus has reached 535.

Two previously reported deaths, both of Salt Lake County women between ages 45 and 64, were removed from the list for further investigation. With the new deaths, Utah’s COVID-19 lab-documented coronavirus deaths since the beginning now number 756.

The 18 new deaths were of:

A Davis County man between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County woman between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, hospitalized at time of death

A Summit County woman, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Utah County woman, older than 85 and a resident of a long-term care facility

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Utah County man, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Utah County man, older than 85, not hospitalized at time of death

Two Washington County women, older than 85, hospitalized at time of death

Two Washington County men between 65 and 84, not hospitalized at time of death

A Washington County women, older than 85, hospitalized at time of death

A Weber County woman, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

Tests returned positive in the past 24 hours number 3,968. Utah’s cumulative positive cases stand at 165,996.

Tests performed number 1,296,656, with 17,705 of those tests performed since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 3,163 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 23.7%.

Total hospitalizations since the beginning of the outbreak number 7,215.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.