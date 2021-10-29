Utah COVID-19 update: 18 more known deaths, 1,810 new cases in past day

UTAH, Oct. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 18 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,810 newly documented cases in the past day.

Utah’s total know cases now stand at 549,882. Documented deaths since the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 3,208.

Of the new cases, 349 are in school children: 176 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 80 cases in children 11 through 13, and 93 cases in children 14 through 18 since Thursday.

The 18 deaths reported in the past day were of:

A male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

2 males, between 65-84, Davis County residents, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccines

UDoH reports 3,731,272 total vaccines administered, which is 12,856 more than Thursday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 19 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 3,698,023 people tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 9,561 people tested since Thursday. It reports 6,682,721 total tests, an increase of 19,208 tests since Thursday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,571 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 17.1%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 535 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 24,011.

