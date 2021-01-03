Utah COVID-19 update: 1,819 new cases, 7 deaths in past 24 hours; positive tests at 29.2%

UTAH, Jan. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday reported 1,819 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths in the past 24 hours.
Cumulative cases now stand at 283,473, UDOH says.
The seven new deaths brings Utah’s total to 1,301.
The seven who died were:
- A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- A male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- A male, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- A male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- A male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- A female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Vaccine doses administered in Utah now number 47,382.
Lab tests administered number 1,745,705, with 4,802 people tested since Saturday.
The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,652 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 29.2%, a new record rate.
There are 486 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 11,159.
The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.