Utah COVID-19 update: 1,819 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths reported Monday

UTAH, Dec. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday announced 1,819 more lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. Utahns hospitalized number 551.

The newly reported cases bring Utah’s coronavirus cases to 252,783. Total deaths now number 1,161. Hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,102.

Those who died were:

A male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

The UDoH reports that we are in phase 1 of vaccine distribution, with doses going to healthcare works and their support staffs.

So far, 6,519 vaccines have been administered in Utah, and 25,000 vaccines have been approved and/or shipped.

COVID-19 tests administered to date number 1,648,918. Of those, 6,359 were administered in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,423 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 23.2%.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah