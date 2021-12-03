Utah COVID-19 update: 19 deaths, 1,873 newly confirmed cases in past day

UTAH, Dec. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday said there have been 1,873 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Utah, as well as 19 new deaths since the last report, which was Thursday.

Total known cases here since the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 601,952. Of today’s newly confirmed cases, 362 were in school-aged children: 176 in children 5 through 10, 87 in children ages 11 through 13, and 99 in children age 14 through 17.

There have been 3,564 total deaths, including 19 total deaths reported in the past day.

The deaths were of:

A female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 25-44 Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Two males, between 45-64, Salt Lake County residents, hospitalized at time of death

Two females, between 45-64, Salt Lake County residents, hospitalized at time of death

Two males, between 65-84, Salt Lake County residents, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Two females, between 45-65, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,196,422 vaccines administered, which is 21,242 more than yesterday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 12.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab Tests

We will report 4,006,158 people tested. This is an increase of 12,152 people tested since yesterday.

We will report 7,321,795 total tests. This is an increase of 24,325 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,407 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.6%.

There are 513 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 26,108.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah