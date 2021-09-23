Utah COVID-19 update: 19 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,598 new cases in past day; 371 more cases in school children

UTAH, Sept. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported 19 more COVID-19 deaths in the past day.

Also reported were 1,598 new cases documented in the same period, bringing the total to 499,026. Of those, 371 cases were in school children: 147 in children 5 to 10, 76 in children 11 to 13, 148 in children age 14 to 17.

The 19 additional deaths — four of them prior to Sept. 1 — bring Utah’s total known coronavirus deaths to 2,860. Those who died were:

2 males, between 45-64, Salt Lake County residents, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

2 males, between 65-84, Davis County residents, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 45-64, Iron County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Millard County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death

Vaccines

The Utah Department of Health reports 3,411,342 total doses administered, an increase of 5,826 doses since Wednesday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, five times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

UDoH reports 3,394,580 people tested, an increase of 11,908 since Wednesday.

A total of 6,101,384 tests have been administered in Utah, an increase of 20,466 since Wednesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,401 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.6%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.9%.

There are 562 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 21,676.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

