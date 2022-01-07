Utah COVID-19 update: 19 more deaths, 9,469 new cases confirmed in past day

UTAH, Jan. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday confirmed 19 more coronavirus deaths and 9,469 new cases since the last report, which was released Thursday.

The number of cases represents a new daily record, breaking the one set with Thursday’s number.

COVID-19 cases confirmed in Utah now stand at 682,036 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the newly announced cases, 415 cases were in children ages 5 through 10, 293 in children ages 11 through 13, and 664 in children ages 14 through 17 since Thursday.

Total confirmed deaths in Utah now number 3,887. Of the 19 newly announced deaths, five occurred prior to Dec. 7, the UDoH statement says.

The 19 deaths were of:

A Carbon County man between 25 and 44, not hospitalized at time of death

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Millard County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

Three Salt Lake County men between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, hospitalized

A Tooele County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Tooele County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Weber County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalization status unknown

A Weber County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,617,504 total vaccines administered, which is 15,438 more than Thursday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 17.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 8.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

UDoH reports 4,377,190 people tested. This is an increase of 21,523 people tested since yesterday.

It reports 8,039,031 total tests. This is an increase of 40,904 tests since Thursday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 5,766 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 24.8%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 16.8%.

There are 538 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 28,163.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah