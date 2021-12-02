Utah COVID-19 update: 1,981 newly confirmed cases in past day

UTAH, Dec. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday said there have been 1,981 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Utah since the last report, which was Wednesday.

Total known cases here since the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 600,079. Of today’s newly confirmed cases, 353 were in school-aged children: 161 in children 5 through 10, 85 in children ages 11 through 13, and 107 in children age 14 through 17.

“We will report 3,545 total deaths, which is the same number of deaths as yesterday,” the UDoH statement said. “This is due to the technical difficulties experienced yesterday with our reporting system.”

The statement added: “The Utah Department of Health has improved the way it is reporting breakthrough cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Prior to now, information about these cases had to be manually compiled by UDOH staff. That process has now been automated by linking two databases that contain vaccination and case information. The database linkage allowed the department to identify additional breakthrough cases, hospitalizations, and deaths dating back to the beginning of the vaccine rollout that were not identified through the previous, manual process.

“As a result, the cumulative number of these cases has increased by approximately 15%. While this change affects the rate of breakthrough cases compared to unvaccinated cases, the trendline of these cases remains stable; further evidence the COVID-19 vaccines are very good at protecting people against hospitalization and death. These data can be found on the public dashboard under the ‘Risk Factors’ tab.”

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,175,180 vaccines administered, which is 19,525 more than yesterday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 13.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab Tests

We will report 3,994,006 people tested. This is an increase of 10,013 people tested since yesterday.

We will report 7,297,470 total tests. This is an increase of 19,522 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,265 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.6%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.7%.

There are 519 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 26,002.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah