Utah COVID-19 update: 2 deaths, 1,201 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Oct. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 1,201 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests also inched up to 17%, a new high. The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,494 per day.

The Utahns who died were:

A male, between 65-84, Garfield County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

There have now been 574 total deaths from COVID-19 in Utah.

The 1,201 new lab-confirmed cases brings that cumulative total to 106,083 cases.

Tests performed number 1,037,256, with 5,745 of those done in the past 24 hours.

Currently, 299 people people are hospitalized in Utah with the coronavirus. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are at 5,102.

No number of survivors was provided in Monday’s report.

To see the numbers broken down by area of the state, check the chart below.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah