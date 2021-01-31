Utah COVID-19 update: 2 more deaths, 1,194 new cases confirmed in past day

UTAH, Jan. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 1,194 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Positive cases now stand at 346,624, and cumulative Utah deaths number 1,665.

The two who died were:

A female, older than 85, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Vaccines administered in Utah now number 310,692, with 10,176 given in the past 24 hours.

Lab tests given in Utah number 2,024,647, with 6,472 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,464 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 16.9%.

There are 413 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 13,468.

The chart below shows COVID-19 case numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah