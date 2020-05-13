Utah COVID-19 update: 2 more deaths, 188 new cases since Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing two more deaths, 188 new lab-confirmed cases and 18 more hospitalizations since Tuesday.

There have now been 75 deaths, according to the Coronavirus Utah website.

The number of documented COVID-19 cases stands at 6,620, up 188 from Tuesday.

The number of Utahns tested is 156,786, an increase of 3,301 since the day before.

Those who have been hospitalized number 553, an increase of 18 in the past day.

The chart below breaks down the numbers by area.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah