Utah COVID-19 update: 2 more deaths, 2,276 new cases in past day

UTAH, Jan. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday announced two more COVID-19 deaths and 2,276 more cases documented in the past 24 hours.

That brings total cases to 305,999 and deaths to 1,392. Those deaths reported in the past day were:

A male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccines administered number 102,809, which is 3,197 more than the previous day.

Tests administered number 1,826,385, and increase of 10,056 people tested since the day before.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 3,212 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 31.5%.

There are 541 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 11,866.

The chart below shows Utah numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah