Utah COVID-19 update: 2 more deaths, 254 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, June 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 254 newly documented cases in the past day.

That brings known cases to a cumulative 414,204. Documented Utah deaths now stand at 2,365.

The two deaths were of:

An Emery County woman between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85 and also hospitalized

A total of 2,786,992 people have been tested here for the coronavirus. That is an increase of 2,121 since yesterday.

Tests given number 5,090,097, an increase of 6,936 since yesterday.

Vaccines given number 2,846,668, an increase of 2,722 since Sunday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 348 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 9.6%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.4%.

There are 220 people currently hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,453.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah