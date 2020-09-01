Utah COVID-19 update: 2 more deaths, 296 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Sept. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 296 new lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

The Utahns who died were:

A Utah County man between ages 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man older than 85, not hospitalized at time of death

The two deaths bring the cumulative death toll to 409, about the population of Kanarraville or Glendale, Utah.

The 296 new cases brings the total positive cases reported to 52,403.

Tests performed number 664,521, with 4,666 of them performed since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 374 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9%.

Currently, 126 people currently hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 3,110.

Patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 44,338. It is common for COVID-19 patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

To see the numbers broken down by area of the state, check the chart below.