Utah COVID-19 update: 2 more deaths, 360 new cases confirmed in past day

UTAH, June 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported two more COVID-19 deaths confirmed and 360 new cases in the past day.

Coronavirus cases documented in Utah since the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 408,428.

Deaths number 2,318.

Those whose deaths are newly documented were:

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccinations administered number 2,666,844, an increase of 9,676 since Tuesday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been given to 2,724,007 people in Utah. That’s an increase of 5,126 since Tuesday. Tests administered number 4,981,784, an increase of 9,611 in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 280 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.5%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.2%.

There are 157 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,003.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of Utah.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah