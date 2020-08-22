Utah COVID-19 update: 2 more deaths, 369 new positive cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Aug. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 369 new lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

The Utahns who died were both Salt Lake County residents, a man and a woman older than 85, both of whom lived in long-term care facilities. Their deaths bring the known number of Utah victims to 385.

The new cases bring Utah’s cumulative total to 48,814 positive cases.

Tests performed number 622,363, with 2,966 of the tests happening in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 354 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 8.7%.

Currently, 131 people are hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations here from the beginning of the outbreak number 2,899.

Utah patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 40,352. It is common for patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

Below, see the numbers broken down by area of the state.