Utah COVID-19 update: 2 more deaths, 407 new cases in past day

UTAH, April 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday reported two more known COVID-19 deaths and 407 lab-confirmed new cases.

That brings total positive tests in Utah to 389,760 since the beginning of the pandemic, and confirmed deaths to 2,159.

Both of the deaths occurred prior to March 18:

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccine doses administered number 1,683,737, which is 32,887 more than yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested for COVID-19 in Utah number 2,442,968, an increase of 6,399 since yesterday. Tests administered total 4,366,972, an increase of 14,731 since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 396 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.

There are 143 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,749.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.