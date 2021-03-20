Utah COVID-19 update: 2 more deaths, 467 new cases confirmed, 25,861 more vaccines given in past day

UTAH, March 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 467 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

That brings total documented coronavirus cases to 381,254 and deaths to 2,060.

The two who died were a Davis County and a Weber County man, both between ages 65 and 84, both hospitalized at time of death.

Vaccines administered in Utah now total 1,137,046, which is 25,861 more than yesterday. See the numbers broken down by area of the state in the chart immediately below.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been given to 2,327,182 people, an increase of 6,451 since yesterday. Total test administered number 4,097,107, of 14,990 since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 469 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.1%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.1%.

There are 160 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,267.

The chart below shows known COVID-19 cases by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah