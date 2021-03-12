Utah COVID-19 update: 2 more deaths, 519 new cases documented in past 24 hours

UTAH, March 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 519 new cases confirmed since yesterday.

That brings total cases to 377,492 and deaths to a cumulative 2,017.

Those who died were:

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized

Vaccines administered number 967,481, which is 30,300 more than yesterday. The chart immediately below shows vaccinations by area of the state.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been administered to 2,279,263, an increase of 5,780 people tested since yesterday. Tests administered number 3,984,895, an increase of 13,535 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 519 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.02%.

Currently, 184 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,049.

See the COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state in the chart below.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah