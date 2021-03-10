Utah COVID-19 update: 2 more deaths, 658 new cases documented in past 24 hours

UTAH, March 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 658 new cases confirmed since yesterday.

That brings total cases to 376,327 and deaths to a cumulative 1,992.

Those who died were:

A male, between 65-84, Juab County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, long-term care facility resident

Vaccines administered number 902,391, which is 23,904 more than yesterday. The chart immediately below shows vaccinations by area of the state.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been administered to 2,265,344, an increase of 7,955 people tested since yesterday. Tests administered number 3,952,437, an increase of 18,159 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 520 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.6%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.16%.

Currently, 175 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,986.

See the COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state in the chart below.