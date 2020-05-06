Utah COVID-19 update: 2 more deaths reported in last 24 hours, 146 new cases since Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing two new deaths and 146 new lab-documented cases in the past 24 hours.

The statewide death toll still stands at 58, according to numbers released by UDoH. Both deaths were female residents from Salt Lake County. One was older than 85, the other was between 18 and 60 years old. Both had underlying medical conditions, and were associated with long-term care facilities.

The number of lab-confirmed cases stands at 5,595, an increase of 2.7 percent since Tuesday.

131,002 total tests have been administered in Utah to date, 4,287 of them in the past day.

4.3% of those tested have turned up positive for the disease.

Hospitalizations number 464, up eight cases since yesterday.

A total of 2,509 of Utah’s cases are considered “recovered”. A case with a diagnosis date of more than three weeks ago, who has not passed away, is considered recovered, according to the UDoHealth.

Please see the chart below for updated numbers: