Utah COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths, 309 more cases in past day

UTAH, May 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported two more deaths and 309 new COVID-19 cases documented in the past 24 hours.

A total of 13,508 more vaccinations were given.

Positive cases recorded in Utah since the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 405,387.

Coronavirus deaths here stand at 2,294.

Those who died were:

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, older than 85, Grand County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccinations given now number 2,555,978. See the breakdown by area of the state on the chart immediately below.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been given to 2,679,455 people, an increase of 4,513 tested since Wednesday. Tests administered number 4,902,099 increase of 9,073 tests in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 245 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.9%.

There are 147 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,748.

See the COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state in the chart below.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah