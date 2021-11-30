Utah COVID-19 update: 20 more deaths, 1,195 new cases documented since Monday

UTAH, Nov. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 20 more documented COVID-19 deaths and 1,195 new cases since the last report, which was Monday.

Known coronavirus cases now stand at 595,801. Of the new cases, 253 were in school children: 131 cases in children ages 5 through 10,53 in children ages 11 through 13, and 69 in children ages 14 through 17.

Known Utah deaths now stand at 3,528. Of the 20 newly reported deaths, one of which occurred prior to Nov. 1, were of:

A Beaver County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

A Davis County man, older than 85, hospitalized

An Emery County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Juan County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 18 and 25, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

Four Salt Lake County women between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, hospitalized

Two Tooele County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Utah County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Weber County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,136,987 total vaccines administered, which is 14,486 more than Monday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests

UDoH reports 3,967,874 people tested. This is an increase of 7,559 people tested since Monday. It reports 7,243,611 total tests administered, an increase of 16,349 tests in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,127 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.5%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.6%.

There are 511 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 25,914.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah