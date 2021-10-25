Utah COVID-19 update: 21 confirmed deaths, 3,636 new cases since Friday

UTAH, Oct. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 21 documented coronavirus deaths and 3,636 new cases since the last report, which was on Friday.

Cumulative known COVID-19 cases in Utah now stand at 42,531 positive cases today. The UDoH statement notes that 15 cases have been removed from days prior to Oct. 22 after further review.

Of the newly documented cases, 698 were in school children: 351 in children ages 5 through 10, 153 in children ages 11 through 13, and 194 in children ages 14 through 18 since last Friday.

The 21 Utah deaths were of:

A Box Elder County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Box Elder County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Cache County woman between 45 an d64, hospitalization status unknown

A Carbon County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Davis County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

An Iron County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County women between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Sevier County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized

Two Utah County men between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Utah County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

Two Utah County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Washington County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Weber County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Vaccines

UDoH reports 3,677,561 total vaccines administered, which is 20,920 more than Friday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 3,660,043 people tested for coronavirus. This is an increase of 21,357 people tested since Friday.

It reports 6,607,135 total tests given, an increase of 41,060 tests since Friday.

Trends:

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,482 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 16.5%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.7%.

There are 525 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 23,704.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah