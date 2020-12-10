Utah COVID-19 update: 21 deaths, 3,401 new cases reported in past 24 hours; 554 hospitalized

UTAH, Dec. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health reported 21 new COVID-19 fatalities Thursday, the third consecutive day the state’s death toll reached more than 20.

Lab-confirmed Utah COVID-19 deaths since Tuesday total 67. The total number of Utah COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic reached the state now stands at 1,016.

Utah also reported an increase of 3,401 cases since Wednesday with the total positive cases to date reaching 225,946,

Utah’s latest COVID-19 casualties include:

A Box Elder County woman between 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

An Iron County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

An Iron County woman, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

Four Salt Lake County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County men between 65 and 84, residents of long-term care facilities

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Salt lake County woman, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt lake County woman, older than 85, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman, between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Tooele County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Uintah County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Utah County man between between 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Utah County man between 45 and 64, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Utah County man, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

Lab tests administered number 1,539,603. That’s an increase of 15,613 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,816 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 26.2%.

There are 554 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 9,187.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.

